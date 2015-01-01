|
Citation
|
Jain N, Wijnen B, Lohumi I, Chatterjee S, Evers SMAA. Expert Rev. Pharmacoecon. Outcomes Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Expert Reviews)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39099300
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major public health concern in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) due to its substantial psychological, social, and economic impact. There is little synthesized evidence to estimate the economic burden of suicide and suicide attempts in such economies. The present systematic literature review aims to examine existing evidence on the cost of illness (COI) in the case of suicides and suicide attempts and assess their quality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cost; Developing countries; Suicide; Suicide attempts; COI; Cost of illness; Economic burden; LMICs