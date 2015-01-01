Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major public health concern in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) due to its substantial psychological, social, and economic impact. There is little synthesized evidence to estimate the economic burden of suicide and suicide attempts in such economies. The present systematic literature review aims to examine existing evidence on the cost of illness (COI) in the case of suicides and suicide attempts and assess their quality.



METHODS: A systematic review was carried out using electronic databases, such as Medline, EMBASE, EconLit, PsycINFO, and CINAHL using keywords like 'suicide and suicide attempts,' 'cost of illness,' and economic burden." The quality assessment of studies was conducted along with the per-person cost estimation to understand the variation of methods followed across the studies.



RESULT: 14 studies qualified for final data extraction and synthesis out of 4,164 studies. The studies showed heterogeneity across objectives, settings, and methods, with cost estimates reflecting a wide range of costings per person in suicide and suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION: It is challenging to determine and compare the economic estimates of suicide. Intensive research is warranted with standardized cost assessment techniques and wider perspectives to understand the true economic burden of suicide. REGISTRATION: PROSPERO Registration No- CRD42022294080.

Language: en