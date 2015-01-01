Abstract

A cluster-randomised trial was conducted in five German federal states to evaluate the results of a school-based cannabis prevention unit. A total of 55 schools were randomly assigned to the intervention group, i.e. participation in a two-hour cannabis prevention workshop conducted by drug prevention specialists in grades 8 and 9, or to a control group with a waiting list. The knowledge, attitudes, intentions and behaviour of the young people in relation to cannabis were measured at the start of the study and six months later. 2,669 pupils(50.8% girls, average age=14.12 years) made up the sample. Effects of the intervention on the students' knowledge (adjusted regression coefficient=0.26 [0.15-0.38], p<0.001) and on the expected negative consequences of cannabis use in adolescents (adjusted regression coefficient=0.15 [0.04-0.25], p=0.006) were found. Both increased significantly more in the intervention group compared to the control group. There were no effects on other attitude-related variables, intentions or behaviour. A very short school-based workshop for grade 8 and 9 students improved their knowledge of and critical attitudes towards cannabis use, but had no effect on their future intentions and cannabis use.



===



Zur Ergebnisevaluation einer schulbasierten Cannabispräventionseinheit wurde eine cluster-randomisierte Studie in fünf deutschen Bundesländern durchgeführt. Insgesamt 55 Schulen wurden nach dem Zufallsprinzip in die Interventionsgruppe, d. h. mit Teilnahme an einem zweistündigen Workshop zur Cannabisprävention, der von Suchtpräventionsfachkräften in den Klassen 8 und 9 durchgeführt wurde, oder in eine Wartelisten-Kontrollgruppe eingeteilt. Wissen, Einstellungen, Intentionen und das Verhalten der Jugendlichen in Bezug auf Cannabis wurden bei Studienbeginn und sechs Monate später gemessen. 2.669 Schüler (50,8% Mädchen, Durchschnittsalter=14,12 Jahre) bilden die Stichprobe. Es konnten Auswirkungen der Intervention auf das Wissen der Schüler (adjustierter Regressionskoeffizient=0,26 [0,15-0,38], p<0,001) sowie auf die erwarteten negativen Folgen des Cannabiskonsums bei Jugendlichen (adjustierter Regressionskoeffizient=0,15 [0,04-0,25], p=0,006) festgestellt werden. Beide Faktoren nahmen in der Interventionsgruppe im Vergleich zur Kontrollgruppe signifikant stärker zu. Es gab keine Auswirkungen auf andere einstellungsbezogene Variablen, Intentionen oder Verhalten. Ein sehr kurzer schulischer Workshop kann das Wissen und die kritische Einstellung zum Cannabiskonsum bei Schülern der Klassen 8 und 9 verbessern, hatte jedoch keinen Einfluss auf die zukünftigen Absichten und den Cannabiskonsum.

Language: de