Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As motion capture technology becomes more popular for athlete monitoring and return-to-play evaluation, it is imperative that trunk mechanics are modeled similarly across participants. The purpose of this study was to determine how adjusting marker placement at the sternum or removing potentially occluded markers for purposes of tracking the trunk segment influences trunk kinematics during gait and a drop vertical jump (DVJ).



METHODS: Sagittal plane trunk angles of 18 participants were computed for a Definition Model and three trunk model variations. Model variations were specifically chosen to avoid difficulties with placement of the sternum and/or thorax markers in female participants due to sports bra coverage and/or occlusion. Intraclass correlation coefficients were computed per trunk model variation to determine agreement with the Definition Model.



RESULTS: The Mid-Sternum model, in which the xiphoid process marker was adjusted to the midpoint of the xiphoid process and jugular notch, exhibited the least discrepancies and excellent agreement with the Definition Model across both tasks. Alternatively, the No-Thorax model, in which the thorax marker was removed, exhibited the greatest kinematic differences during the DVJ and moderate to excellent agreement across both tasks.



CONCLUSION: The marker set chosen to track trunk motion during dynamic tasks must include locations that can be placed similarly on all participants. Based on these findings, the xiphoid process marker may be adjusted superiorly prior to the collection of dynamic trials. The recommended model for tracking the trunk segment includes marker placements on the jugular notch, mid-sternum, and 1st and 10th thoracic spinous processes.

