|
Citation
|
Dalicho V, Straube T, Kelly K, Larsen B, Wünsch L, Lindert J. Innovative surgical sciences 2024; 9(2): 83-91.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39100719
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Deep thermal injuries are among the most serious injuries in childhood, often resulting in scarring and functional impairment. However, accurate assessment of burn depth by clinical judgment is challenging. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) provides structural images of the skin and can detect blood flow within the papillary plexus. In this study, we determined the depth of the capillary network in healthy and thermally injured skin and compared it with clinical assessment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burn depth assessment; burns thorax; optical coherence tomography; pediatric burns