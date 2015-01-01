|
Lee CC, Silva A, Ibebuchi C, Sheridan SC. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39103651
Temperature-related mortality is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. Herein, we explore the effect of air masses (AMs) - a relatively novel and holistic measure of environmental conditions - on human mortality across 61 cities in the United States. Geographic and seasonal differences in the effects of each AM on deseasonalized and detrended anomalous lagged mortality are examined using simple descriptive statistics, one-way analyses of variance, relative risks of excess mortality, and regression-based artificial neural network (ANN) models.
Artificial Neural Networks; Human Mortality; Synoptic Climatology