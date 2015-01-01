Abstract

PURPOSE: Teenage pregnancy remains a significant global public health concern worldwide. However, it presents a complex phenomenon in developed countries, carrying potential short- and long-term consequences for both mothers and children.



METHODS: This mixed method study used data from the French cross-sectional study "Portraits of adolescents", which included 6000 girls aged between 13 and 17 years. The quantitative approach involved comparisons between a subgroup with an history of pregnancy and their peers, examining their lived-experience and mental health. The qualitative approach investigated the question "What does being a teenager mean for you?" specifically for the girls who reported an history of pregnancy.



RESULTS: Teenage pregnancies presented elevated rates of mental health disorders, including dark thoughts, depression, self-harm, participating in dangerous games, attempting suicide and increased use of psychoactive substances. With limited support, in comparison to their peers. The qualitative approach revealed three major themes: "being in action", "a way of feeling", and "quality of relationship".



CONCLUSION: This vulnerable subgroup of adolescents suggests the need for a coordinated multidisciplinary healthcare approach, given their limited parental and friend support, with a high risk of experiencing poor mental health. Additionally, these findings portray a "silent sufferer" population characterized by difficulties recognizing or managing emotions due to difficulties in expressing their emotional distress.

