Cosquer M, Jousselme C, Falissard B, Lefebvre A. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2024; 19(1): e2386715.

10.1080/17482631.2024.2386715

39099139

PURPOSE: Teenage pregnancy remains a significant global public health concern worldwide. However, it presents a complex phenomenon in developed countries, carrying potential short- and long-term consequences for both mothers and children.

METHODS: This mixed method study used data from the French cross-sectional study "Portraits of adolescents", which included 6000 girls aged between 13 and 17 years. The quantitative approach involved comparisons between a subgroup with an history of pregnancy and their peers, examining their lived-experience and mental health. The qualitative approach investigated the question "What does being a teenager mean for you?" specifically for the girls who reported an history of pregnancy.

RESULTS: Teenage pregnancies presented elevated rates of mental health disorders, including dark thoughts, depression, self-harm, participating in dangerous games, attempting suicide and increased use of psychoactive substances. With limited support, in comparison to their peers. The qualitative approach revealed three major themes: "being in action", "a way of feeling", and "quality of relationship".

CONCLUSION: This vulnerable subgroup of adolescents suggests the need for a coordinated multidisciplinary healthcare approach, given their limited parental and friend support, with a high risk of experiencing poor mental health. Additionally, these findings portray a "silent sufferer" population characterized by difficulties recognizing or managing emotions due to difficulties in expressing their emotional distress.


Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Qualitative Research; Adolescent; Emotions; Depression; Substance-Related Disorders; Pregnancy; Suicide, Attempted; adolescence; Mental health; France; social support; Peer Group; pregnancy; Mental Disorders; mixed methods; *Mental Health; *Pregnancy in Adolescence/psychology; Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology

