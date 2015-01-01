|
Cosquer M, Jousselme C, Falissard B, Lefebvre A. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2024; 19(1): e2386715.
39099139
PURPOSE: Teenage pregnancy remains a significant global public health concern worldwide. However, it presents a complex phenomenon in developed countries, carrying potential short- and long-term consequences for both mothers and children.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Qualitative Research; Adolescent; Emotions; Depression; Substance-Related Disorders; Pregnancy; Suicide, Attempted; adolescence; Mental health; France; social support; Peer Group; pregnancy; Mental Disorders; mixed methods; *Mental Health; *Pregnancy in Adolescence/psychology; Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology