Abstract

Previous disaster research exploring mental health consequences has been conducted after a single disaster. Community mental health nurses offer critical support in the aftermath of a disaster through complex assessments, psychosocial education and treatment. This research examines help-seeking behaviors in a Greater Houston community struggling with two simultaneous disasters, a historic winter freeze amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Three Mental Health Crisis clinics, staffed by an interdisciplinary team, offered walk-in crisis services. The study characterizes adults who accessed services and describes those who accepted follow-up, subsidized behavioral health therapy or case management, including populations experiencing health disparities. Statistical analysis included descriptive and inferential statistics. Those who recognized the need for behavioral health care and accessed episodic care differed from those who accepted follow-up care. The population that was more likely to accept follow up care largely consisted of females, individuals without a previously existing mental health condition, those who reported trauma exposure, and young adults of Hispanic/Latino origin. Nurses can leverage female support to inspire male adults to seek care and advocate for increased resources and training to support culturally relevant care. Nurses and the interdisciplinary team need to assess for trauma exposure, as it influences care decisions.

