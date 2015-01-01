Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding adolescent racial/ethnic and gender disparities in suicidal ideation and attempts longitudinally can help curb future suicidal risk.



METHODS: Survey data (1994-2008) from the Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health study, n = 18,887) examined racial/ethnic and gender ideation and attempt disparities over four waves of data from across the United States (51% female; 51% White; M(age) = 17.43 years at Wave 1). Repeated-measures latent class analyses described how ideation and attempt patterns present longitudinally and how racial/ethnic minority groups predict different classes based on each wave and age-appropriate social supports (i.e., parents, peers).



RESULTS: Those most at-risk disclosed ideation and some attempt risk in early adolescence (Waves 1 and 2) and mostly identified as female. The second most prevalent group first disclosed ideation in their 20s and predominately identified as non-Hispanic White females. Peer connections were not significant for most groups except for non-Hispanic White males in Wave 3, while Black females who reported stronger school connections had decreased ideation and attempt rates in Wave 1 but not 2 (just 1 year later). A negative link between social supports and high-risk ideation and attempt classes was found among Black females, non-Hispanic Whites, and Latinos overall.



CONCLUSIONS: As the United States becomes more diverse, understanding the unique ideation and attempt disparities are crucial. Tailoring interventions to include risk and protective mechanisms among intersectional communities could eradicate disparities. Longitudinal studies can illuminate how protective and risk factors can change over time and even within and among racial/ethnic and gender groups.

Language: en