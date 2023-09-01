SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Chang ES, Jhaveri S, Hancock DW, Teresi JA, Ramirez M, Eimicke JP, Czaja SJ, Pillemer K, Lachs MS, Rosen T. J. Am. Med. Dir. Assoc. 2024; 25(4): 565-571.e1.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1016/j.jamda.2023.09.023

39101042

PMC11293842

OBJECTIVES: Resident-to-resident aggression (RRA) in long-term care facilities is gaining recognition as a serious problem. Racial/ethnic conflict may be a contributing factor to RRA incidents, but it remains insufficiently studied. Our goal was to explore overt racial/ethnic conflict in RRA.

DESIGN: We used quantitative and qualitative secondary analyses of existing data from a large, rigorously conducted study of RRA to describe the involved residents and patterns of overt racial/ethnic conflicts. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: The parent study included information of 2011 residents in 10 randomly selected New York State nursing homes with a wide range of racial/ethnic minority residents (4.2%-63.2%). A subset of 407 residents were involved in RRA.

METHODS: We re-examined data from the parent study, which used an innovative approach to identify RRA incidents by reconstructing each incident based on residents' self-reports, staff interviews, field observations, and medical chart review. Resident and facility information was collected.

RESULTS: A total of 35 residents (8.6% of those involved in RRA incidents) were identified as involved in overt racial/ethnic conflicts. These residents were more likely to have had less education than residents involved in other types of RRA but not in overt racial/ethnic conflicts. More than half (56.9%) of the 51 incidents of RRA involving overt racial/ethnic conflict between a specific pair of residents occurred repeatedly. Manifestation of racial/ethnic conflicts included physical violence, discrimination, racial/ethnic slurs, stereotypes, and microaggression. Acute precipitants of these incidents included various communal-living challenges and unmet needs at the facility, relational, and individual levels. Psychological and behavioral consequences were also described.

CONCLUSION AND IMPLICATIONS: We found a broad range of manifestations, acute precipitants, circumstances surrounding, and consequences of overt racial/ethnic conflicts in RRA. Additional research is needed to improve understanding of this phenomenon and how staff may effectively intervene and prevent it.


Language: en

Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; New York; long-term care; Ethnic and Racial Minorities; *Aggression; *Long-Term Care; *Nursing Homes; abuse and neglect; Elder mistreatment; nursing home

