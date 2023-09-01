Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Resident-to-resident aggression (RRA) in long-term care facilities is gaining recognition as a serious problem. Racial/ethnic conflict may be a contributing factor to RRA incidents, but it remains insufficiently studied. Our goal was to explore overt racial/ethnic conflict in RRA.



DESIGN: We used quantitative and qualitative secondary analyses of existing data from a large, rigorously conducted study of RRA to describe the involved residents and patterns of overt racial/ethnic conflicts. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: The parent study included information of 2011 residents in 10 randomly selected New York State nursing homes with a wide range of racial/ethnic minority residents (4.2%-63.2%). A subset of 407 residents were involved in RRA.



METHODS: We re-examined data from the parent study, which used an innovative approach to identify RRA incidents by reconstructing each incident based on residents' self-reports, staff interviews, field observations, and medical chart review. Resident and facility information was collected.



RESULTS: A total of 35 residents (8.6% of those involved in RRA incidents) were identified as involved in overt racial/ethnic conflicts. These residents were more likely to have had less education than residents involved in other types of RRA but not in overt racial/ethnic conflicts. More than half (56.9%) of the 51 incidents of RRA involving overt racial/ethnic conflict between a specific pair of residents occurred repeatedly. Manifestation of racial/ethnic conflicts included physical violence, discrimination, racial/ethnic slurs, stereotypes, and microaggression. Acute precipitants of these incidents included various communal-living challenges and unmet needs at the facility, relational, and individual levels. Psychological and behavioral consequences were also described.



CONCLUSION AND IMPLICATIONS: We found a broad range of manifestations, acute precipitants, circumstances surrounding, and consequences of overt racial/ethnic conflicts in RRA. Additional research is needed to improve understanding of this phenomenon and how staff may effectively intervene and prevent it.

