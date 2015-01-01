Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The relationship between sexual violence (SV) experiences and suicidal ideation (SI) is known. However, when applied to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and more (LGBTQ+) populations, the impact that experiences with SV have on the severity and magnitude of SI continues to be explored. A scoping review of the literature was conducted to summarize the current literature related to SI experienced by LGBTQ+ adolescents and young adults (AYAs) who have experienced SV.



METHODS: Studies were found by searching electronic databases. To be included in the review, the study must have (a) been written in the English language, (b) been conducted in the United States, (c) presented empirical data, (d) been exclusively focused on LGBTQ+ AYAs, (e) focused on experiences with SV or have analyses separate from other types of violence, and (f) investigated suicidality as an outcome. All relevant studies published to date were included. Forty-one articles were retrieved for full-text review, of which five were determined to meet eligibility.



RESULTS: LGBTQ+ AYAs were significantly associated with increased rates of SI compared with their cisgender heterosexual peers. LGBTQ+ AYAs were also associated with higher rates of SV victimization, ranging from intimate partner violence to previous child sexual abuse. Higher rates of depression were also associated with the population studied in each included article.



CONCLUSION: The relationship between SV and SI in this population is not well studied, as highlighted through this completed review. Targeting this knowledge gap through future research can lead to intervention development for this population niche.

Language: en