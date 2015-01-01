Abstract

BACKGROUND: Survivors of intimate partner violence are at a high risk for having a brain injury because of high rates of strangulation and head and face injuries sustained from physical abuse. In addition to acute physical injuries, survivors experience various health complications. PROBLEM: Many survivors do not seek medical attention for their injuries, and when they do, their brain injury often goes unrecognized and untreated. Research indicates that screening for brain injury can be an effective intervention to increase the identification of brain injuries and medical referrals for diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, brain injury screening is not a standard of care.



METHODS: Shelter-seeking clients were routinely screened for brain injury using a modified HELPS screening tool. A positive screen prompted a medical referral. INTERVENTION: A modified HELPS screening tool was utilized with permission for the project.



RESULTS: Before implementation, 36 individuals entered shelter, 0 were screened for brain injury, and the medical referral rate was 19.4% (n = 7). After implementation, 40 clients entered shelter, 36 were screened for brain injury, 77.8% (n = 28) screened positive, and the medical referral rate was 80.6% (n = 29).



CONCLUSIONS: Brain injury screening may be an effective evidence-based intervention for shelter-seeking survivors of intimate partner violence to increase medical referrals.

