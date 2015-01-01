Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence disproportionately affects healthcare workers and verbal aggression from patients frequently occurs. While verbal de-escalation is the first-line approach to defusing anger, there is a lack of consistent curricula or robust evaluation in undergraduate medical education.



AIM: To develop a medical school curriculum focused on de-escalation skills for adult patients and evaluate effectiveness with surveys and an objective structured clinical examination (OSCE). SETTING: We implemented this curriculum in the "Get Ready for Residency Bootcamp" of a single large academic institution in 2023. PARTICIPANTS: Forty-four fourth-year medical students PROGRAM DESCRIPTION: The curriculum consisted of an interactive didactic focused on our novel CALMER framework that prioritized six evidence-based de-escalation skills and a separate standardized patient practice session. PROGRAM EVALUATION: The post-curriculum survey (82% response rate) found a significant increase from 2.79 to 4.11 out of 5 (p ≤ 0.001) in confidence using verbal de-escalation. Preparedness improved with every skill and curriculum satisfaction averaged 4.79 out of 5. The OSCE found no differences in skill level between students who received the curriculum and those who did not.



DISCUSSION: This evidence-based and replicable de-escalation skill curriculum improves medical student confidence and preparedness in managing agitated patients.

Language: en