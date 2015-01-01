Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine longitudinal patterns of return to driving (RTD), driving habits, and crash rates associated with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). SETTING: Eight TBI Model System sites. PARTICIPANTS: Adults (N = 334) with TBI that required inpatient acute rehabilitation with follow-up of 197 and 218 at 1 and 2 years post-injury, respectively. Data collection at 2 years occurred almost exclusively during the pandemic, which may have affected results.



DESIGN: Longitudinal and observational. MAIN MEASURES: Driving survey completed during rehabilitation and at phone follow-up 1 and 2 years after injury.



RESULTS: The rate of RTD was 65% at 1-year follow-up and 70% at 2-year follow-up. RTD at both follow-up time points was positively associated with family income. The frequency of driving and distance driven were diminished compared to before injury. Limitation of challenging driving situations (heavy traffic, bad weather, and at night) was reported at higher rates post-injury than before injury. Crash rates were 14.9% in the year prior to injury (excluding crashes that resulted in TBI), 9.9% in the first year post-injury, and 6% during the second year.



CONCLUSION: RTD is common after TBI, although driving may be limited in terms of frequency, distance driven, and avoiding challenging situations compared to before injury. Incidence of crashes is higher than population-based statistics; however, those who sustain TBI may be at higher risk even prior to injury. Future work is needed to better identify characteristics that influence the likelihood of crashes post-TBI.

