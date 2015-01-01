Abstract

The aim of this study was to examine the self-perceived reasons of suicide attempts among sexual and gender minorities (SGM). We surveyed SGM living in Canada (n = 2778) and respondents who had attempted suicide answered open-ended questions about their perceived reason(s) of their first/only attempt (FOA) and last attempt (LA) (for those who attempted multiple times). Responses were double-coded and categorized as discrete findings. A quarter (25%, n = 695) of the total sample reported a history of suicide attempt, of whom 72% reported multiple attempts. Respondents described a wide variety of reasons for their suicide attempts, with an important number of individuals reporting multiple reasons (corresponding to 47.5% of FOA and 43% of LA). Emotional issues (FOA:42.1%, LA:44.0%) were the most prevalent category of reasons for suicide attempts followed by experience of mental illness (FOA:30.1%, LA:36.1%). Other common reasons included violence (FOA:23.2%, LA:10.2%), interpersonal conflict (FOA:13.4%, LA:6.0%), stress related to life circumstances (FOA:9.5%, LA:16.7%), relationship issues (FOA:7.9%, LA:13.3%), and minority stress related to sexuality (FOA:11.1%, LA:6.2%) and gender identity (FOA:5.0%, LA:6.8%). SGM assessments of the reasons underlying their suicide attempts yielded a variety of factors, many of which were absent from the literature on SGM suicide but amenable to tailored interventions.

Language: en