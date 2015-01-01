Abstract

Functional impairment is of major importance in the evaluation of assault victims. French law assesses the seriousness of the violence in terms of the functional impairment experienced by the victims, quantified by the duration of the victims' inability to fulfill their usual daily activities, measured in days of "total incapacity to work" (TIW). Significant variations in the duration of TIW have been reported depending on the examination centers or physician. To date, few studies, all monocentric, have focused on the determinants of this variability. We aimed to study the functional impairment of assault victims by searching for determinants of TIW. We conducted a retrospective multicenter study, including assault victims from seven forensic medicine units. The data were automatically extracted from the medical certificates drawn up and gathered within the ORFéAD database. Thirty-eight variables were studied, relating to the victim's characteristics, the circumstances of the examination and the assault, the physical and psychological symptoms, and the duration of TIW. A total of 5,663 victims were included, including 2,438 (43%) women. The median age was 32 years (min; max [10; 98]). The median duration of TIW was 2 days (min; max [0; 182]). Male gender, age, time to examination, examination center, traumatic injuries (ecchymosis, hematoma, wound, bone fracture), use of a weapon, and functional limitation were associated with the duration of TIW (p < .05). The associations formerly identified in a monocentric setting were confirmed and new determinants were identified. This study has allowed a better understanding of the factors influencing the evaluation of functional impairment and determination of the TIW of assault victims. This first study using ORféAD is intended to be supplemented by the participation of other forensic units, and the inclusion of other variables, such as violence type, victim categories, or the examining physician.

Language: en