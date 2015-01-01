Abstract

Some models for mental disorders or behaviors (eg, suicide) have been successfully developed, allowing predictions at the population level. However, current demographic and clinical variables are neither sensitive nor specific enough for making individual actionable clinical predictions. A major hope of the "Decade of the Brain" was that biological measures (biomarkers) would solve these issues and lead to precision psychiatry. However, as models are based on sociodemographic and clinical data, even when these biomarkers differ significantly between groups of patients and control participants, they are still neither sensitive nor specific enough to be applied to individual patients. Technological advances over the past decade offer a promising approach based on new measures that may be essential for understanding mental disorders and predicting their trajectories. Several new tools allow us to continuously monitor objective behavioral measures (eg, hours of sleep) and densely sample subjective measures (eg, mood). The promise of this approach, referred to as digital phenotyping, was recognized almost a decade ago, with its potential impact on psychiatry being compared to the impact of the microscope on biological sciences. However, despite the intuitive belief that collecting densely sampled data (big data) improves clinical outcomes, recent clinical trials have not shown that incorporating digital phenotyping improves clinical outcomes. This viewpoint provides a stepwise development and implementation approach, similar to the one that has been successful in the prediction and prevention of cardiovascular disease, to achieve clinically actionable predictions in psychiatry.

