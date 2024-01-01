Abstract

Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) have been shown to effectively reduce absenteeism, workplace injury rates, and health-related productivity impairments. However, established measures for determining its impact on employee-level productivity have rarely been used, nor have studies employed biological measures of well-being. Drawing on the allostatic load theory, we examine the effects of an EAP on biological measures (heart rate, heart rate variability), established measures of health-related productivity (Workability Index, Health and Work Performance Questionnaire, Workplace Limitations Questionnaire), and absenteeism 4 weeks and 6 months after clients started to receive counseling. We conducted a quasi-experimental study comparing an EAP (n = 73) with a matched control group (n = 134) using propensity score matching. We found that an EAP improves health-related productivity 4 weeks and 6 months after enrolling in counseling, above and beyond changes in the control group. Biological measures changed in the hypothesized directions, but differences between the groups did not reach significance. Absenteeism did not change in the EAP group 6 months after enrolling in counseling. In an exploratory analysis, we found that individuals requiring many sessions in the first 4 weeks showed worse productivity outcomes, demonstrating a negative dose-response relationship. Our study provides an example of how to include biological measures in EAP research. It adds to the scientific evidence of the usefulness of EAP services in restoring employee-level productivity. We calculate that the marginal productivity improvements per employee using the EAP are as much as $15,600 per annum. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

