Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the articles in the existing literature that analyse healthcare costs according to the socioeconomic position (pre- or post-injury) for traumatic brain injury survivors. Secondary aims were to describe the types of costs and socioeconomic characteristics and to determine whether socioeconomic characteristics affect the risk of traumatic brain injury or whether the consequences of trauma alter living conditions post-injury.



METHODS: This scoping review followed the methods proposed by Arksey and O'Malley. The literature search was performed in 5 databases.



RESULTS: Twenty-two articles were included, published between 1988 and 2023. Only 2 articles (9%) followed the guidelines for economic evaluation of healthcare programmes and 2 articles (9%) evaluated socioeconomic position "completely" with 3 main individual measures of socioeconomic characteristics (i.e., education, income, and occupation). The relationship between costs and socioeconomic characteristics could vary in 2 ways in traumatic brain injury: socioeconomic disadvantage was mostly associated with higher healthcare costs, and the cost of healthcare reduced the survivors' living conditions.



CONCLUSION: This work highlights the need for a detailed and methodologically sound assessment of the relationship between socioeconomic characteristics and the costs associated with trauma. Modelling the care pathways of traumatic brain injury would make it possible to identify populations at risk of poor recovery or deterioration following a TBI, and to develop specific care pathways. The aim is to build more appropriate, effective, and equitable care programmes.

Language: en