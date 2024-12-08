Abstract

" With historical exclusion from the sport and lack of research on the subject, there is a paucity of data regarding the injury incidence, treatment, and recovery of female wrestlers as compared with their male counterparts." Data demonstrate that female wrestlers are more likely to experience sprains/strains, whereas male wrestlers experience more concussions and fractures." Variations in behavior and physiology including risk-taking habits and ligament laxity may contribute to differences in injury incidence between male and female wrestlers." Rapid weight loss and eating disorders are important areas of future investigation for male and female wrestlers alike.

