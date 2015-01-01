Abstract

Cocaine is one of the most abused illicit drugs, and its abuse damages the central nervous system and can even lead directly to death. Therefore, the development of simple, rapid and highly sensitive detection methods is crucial for the prevention and control of drug abuse, traffic accidents and crime. In this work, an electrochemical aptamer-based (EAB) sensor based on the low-temperature enhancement effect was developed for the direct determination of cocaine in bio-samples. The signal gain of the sensor at 10 °C was greatly improved compared to room temperature, owing to the improved affinity between the aptamer and the target. Additionally, the electroactive area of the gold electrode used to fabricate the EAB sensor was increased 20 times by a simple electrochemical roughening method. The porous electrode possesses more efficient electron transfer and better antifouling properties after roughening. These improvements enabled the sensor to achieve rapid detection of cocaine in complex bio-samples. The low detection limits (LOD) of cocaine in undiluted urine, 50% serum and 50% saliva were 70 nM, 30 nM and 10 nM, respectively, which are below the concentration threshold in drugged driving screening. The aptasensor was simple to construct and reusable, which offers potential for drugged driving screening in the real world.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

