Citation
Franchini A, Barake B, Galasso C, Moreyra Garlock ME, Mulligan J, Quiel S, Torero JL. Nat. Commun. 2024; 15(1): e6629.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
39103346
Abstract
The frequent occurrences of bridge fires and the substantial disruptions and direct/indirect economic losses resulting from these events highlight the immediate need for effective fire-safety-oriented design of new bridges and retrofit approaches for vulnerable existing bridges. In this Perspective, we discuss why a holistic engineering approach integrating innovative fire analysis methods and structural design/retrofit strategies into multi-hazard and future-oriented risk modeling frameworks represents the way forward to more sustainable and resilient infrastructure in an uncertain and rapidly changing built environment.
Language: en