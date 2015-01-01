Abstract

Burn injuries in low-resource settings like Nepal present significant public health challenges, leading to substantial morbidity, mortality and severe pain. This paper assesses burn pain management in Nepal, emphasizing the need for enhanced strategies. A case study of a female patient with severe burn injuries from a rural village in Western Nepal illustrates current challenges. Reviewing studies on burn pain management in Nepal shows limited access to specialized facilities, inadequate palliative care, medication shortages and insufficient healthcare professionals. Pharmacological interventions are impacted by financial constraints and a lack of protocols, while nonpharmacological approaches have not been explored and contextualized for the Nepalese context due to similar financial issues. Comprehensive burn pain management requires addressing resource constraints through collaborative health-aid partnerships.

