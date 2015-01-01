|
Costales B, Vouri SM, Brown JD, Setlow B, Goodin AJ. Pharmacoepidemiol. Drug Saf. 2024; 33(8): e5852.
Abstract
PURPOSE: To estimate incidence rates of suicidal ideation and behavior following treatment initiation with gabapentinoids or dopamine agonists (DAs) in patients with newly diagnosed early-onset idiopathic restless legs syndrome (RLS) and to examine suicidal behavior risk, comparing between those receiving gabapentinoids and DAs.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Incidence; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Cohort Studies; suicidal ideation; gabapentinoids; *Suicidal Ideation; *Gabapentin/adverse effects; *Restless Legs Syndrome/epidemiology/drug therapy; dopamine agonists; Dopamine Agonists/adverse effects/therapeutic use; idiopathic; restless legs syndrome; self‐injurious behavior; Willis–Ekbom disease