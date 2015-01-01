Abstract

OBJECTIVE: No reports on factors or Clinical prediction rules (CPRs) associated with walking independence among patients with vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) are available. Evidence regarding epidemiological walking independence rates is also sparse. Here, we sought to (i) obtain epidemiological data on the probability of inpatients with VCFs achieving walking independence, and (ii) develop and validate a CPR to determine walking independence in hospitalized patients with VCFs.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cross-sectional observational study of patients aged ≥60 years who were hospitalized for VCF at four hospitals in Japan in 2019-2022. The outcome was walking independence at discharge. We performed a binomial logistic regression analysis to assess predictors of walking independence. Five independent variables were entered: age, American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status, cognitive function, Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and 10-m walking test. Among the independent variables that were significant, we converted the continuous variables to binary data by calculating cut-off values and then created the CPR. The area under the curve (AUC) was calculated as the measure of the CPR's diagnostic accuracy, and internal validation was conducted by bootstrapping.



RESULTS: Of the 240 patients, 188 (78.3%) achieved walking independence. Cognitive function and the BBS score (with a cut-off of 45 points) were identified as significant predictors. We created a CPR using these two items (0-2 points). The CPR's AUC was 0.92 (0.874-0.967), and internal validation by bootstrapping yielded a mean AUC of 0.919 with a slope of 0.965.



CONCLUSION: The walking independence rate of patients with a VCF during hospitalization was 78.3%, with cognitive function and BBS being predictors. The developed CPR performed well enough to retrospectively predict walking independence in VCF patients. The BBS cut-off value and the CPR may serve as useful indicators for clinicians to predict VCF patients' walking independence.

