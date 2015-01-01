Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine factors that differentiate firearm owners who endorse specific reasons for secure and unsecure firearm storage.



METHODS: A subsample of firearm-owning adults (n = 3,119) drawn from a representative sample of adults (n = 7,785) residing in nine US states participated in an online survey.



RESULTS: The most common reason for not always using a gun safe was concerns that they render firearms too slow to access during an emergency (60.2%). The most common reasons for current firearm storage were ensuring ready access in case of emergency (59.7%) and preventing access by children and adolescents (44.6%). Firearm owners varied on their reasons based upon current storage habits, reasons for ownership, and the presence of firearms in the home.



CONCLUSIONS: Firearm owners with children in the home are more likely to select storage methods they feel will prevent access by vulnerable individuals, whereas those who own for defensive purposes and those who store firearms loaded and unlocked are more likely to endorse storing their firearms for quick home defense and convenience and to see gun safes as unnecessary obstacles.

Language: en