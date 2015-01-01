SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Journal Article

Citation

Xie W, Wang M, Wang L, Yang L, Luo M. Psicologia 2024; 37(1): e30.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, O Departamento)

DOI

10.1186/s41155-024-00314-1

PMID

39103679

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To test the reliability and validity of the Chinese version of the Child-to-parent Violence Questionnaire (CPV-Q) in a group of Chinese adolescents.

METHODS: A total of 1138 adolescents (15.24 ± 1.17 years old) were tested with the Chinese version of CPV-Q, Parent-Adolescent Conflict Scale, and Adolescent Aggressive Behavior Scale of which 201 adolescents were retested 1 month later. The Chinese version of CPV-Q contains psychological, physical, financial, and control/domain factors with 14 items.

RESULTS: The four-factor model has good main fit indicators (father: χ(2)/df = 3.28, CFI = 0.96, RMSEA = 0.06; mother: χ(2)/df = 3.30, CFI = 0.96, RMSEA = 0.06); the scale has good criterion-related validity. The Cronbach's α coefficients of the Chinese version of CPV-Q were 0.89 (father) and 0.88 (mother), and the Cronbach's α coefficients of the four subscales were 0.81 ~ 0.84 (father) and 0.76 ~ 0.85 (mother). The test-retest reliability of the Chinese version of CPV-Q was 0.85 (father) and 0.83 (mother), and the test-retest reliability of the four subscales was 0.80 ~ 0.83 (father) and 0.75 ~ 0.84 (mother).

CONCLUSION: Therefore, the CPV-Q has good reliability and validity for Chinese adolescents and can be used as an effective tool to evaluate Chinese adolescents' violence toward their parents.


Language: en

Keywords

Child-to-parent violence; Reliability; Validity; Adolescents

