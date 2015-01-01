SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Noh-Moo PM, Castillo-Arcos LDC, Telumbre-Terrero JY, Maas-Góngora L, Ramírez-Sánchez SC, Tirado-Reyes RJ. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2024; 58: e20240016.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/1980-220X-REEUSP-2024-0016en

PMID

39101810

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the relationship and effect of alcohol use on Child-to-Parent Violence (CPV).

METHOD: Cross-sectional, observational study with a quantitative approach, carried out through online data collection using the Conflict Tactics Scale (CTS2) and the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) in 318 high school adolescents from southern Mexico.

RESULTS: Moderate and significant relationships were found between alcohol use and verbal (rs = 0.408, p = 0.001) and economic violence against the mother (rs = 0.445, p = 0.001). A similar situation is presented in physical (rs = 0.473, p = 0.001), verbal (rs = 0.236, p = 0.001) and economic (rs = 0.477, p = 0.001) violence directed to the father.

CONCLUSION: The relation among the variables was supported by Multiple Linear Regression models, with alcohol consumption in adolescents being a predictor of violence against mothers and fathers.


Language: es

Keywords

Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Male; Adolescent; Mexico; *Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data

