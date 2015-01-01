|
Noh-Moo PM, Castillo-Arcos LDC, Telumbre-Terrero JY, Maas-Góngora L, Ramírez-Sánchez SC, Tirado-Reyes RJ. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2024; 58: e20240016.
(Copyright © 2024, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)
39101810
OBJECTIVE: To analyze the relationship and effect of alcohol use on Child-to-Parent Violence (CPV).
Language: es
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Male; Adolescent; Mexico; *Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data