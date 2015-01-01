Abstract

The acceleration of water cycle processes in the context of global warming will exacerbate the frequency and intensity of extreme events and predispose to drought and flood disasters (DFD). The Yellow River Basin (YRB) is one of the basins with significant and sensitive impacts of climate change, comprehensive assessment and prediction of its DFD risk are of great significance for ecological protection and high-quality development. This study first constructed an evaluation index system for drought disaster risk and flood disaster risk based on hazard, vulnerability, exposure and the role of large reservoirs. Secondly, the weights of each evaluation index are established by the analytic hierarchy process. Finally, based on the four-factor theory of disasters, an evaluation model of DFD risk indicators is established. The impact of large reservoirs on DFD risk in the YRB is analyzed with emphasis. The results show that from 1990 to 2020, the drought disaster risk in the YRB is mainly distributed in the source area of the Yellow River and the northwest region (11.26-15.79 %), and the flood disaster risk is mainly distributed in the middle and lower reaches (30.04-31.29 %). Compared to scenarios without considering large reservoirs, the area at risk of high drought and high flood is reduced by 45.45 %, 44.22 % and 31.29 % in 2000, 2010 and 2020, respectively. Large reservoirs in the YRB play an important role in mitigating DFD risk, but their role is weakened with the enhancement of the emission scenario. Under the influence of different scenario models, the DFD risk in the YRB in 2030 and 2060 will increase, and the area of high drought and high flood risk in the middle and upper reaches of the basin will increase by 0.26-25.15 %. Therefore, the YRB should play the role of large reservoirs in DFD risk defense in its actions to cope with future climate change, while improving non-engineering measures such as early warning and emergency management systems to mitigate the impacts of disasters.

Language: en