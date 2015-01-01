|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Fast, easy, and cost-effective methods are needed for fidelity assessment, quality improvement initiatives, and population-based studies in Early Intervention for Psychosis (EIP) services. Having an online questionnaire assessing the fidelity of EIP services, completed by staff self-reports, and having evidence of reliability and validity, could fill that gap. We assess the reliability and validity of the Early Intervention for Psychosis Services Fidelity Questionnaire (EIPS-FQ), developed in Part I of this set of papers.
Psychosis; Early intervention; Questionnaire; Fidelity; Inter-rater reliability