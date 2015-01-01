Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined whether patient-reported measures (PRMs) addressing quality of life, personal agency, functional impairment, and treatment satisfaction at hospital discharge were associated with future readmission during a 12-month follow-up period. The study also examined whether readmission influenced changes in the same measures.



METHODS: A multicenter prospective cohort study was conducted at 21 psychiatric hospitals in Japan. Participants completed the EuroQol-five-dimensions-five-level (EQ-5D), the Five-item Subjective Personal Agency Scale, and the Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS) at the time of index admission (T1), discharge from index admission (T2), and 6 months (T3) and 12 months (T4) after discharge. Inpatient treatment satisfaction was assessed at T2. Readmission and variables potentially associated with hospitalization and PRMs were evaluated using mixed-effects logistic regression models and mixed models for repeated measures.



RESULTS: A total of 491 participants were followed for 12 months (attrition rate: 19.4%), and 480 were included in the EQ-5D analysis. The most common diagnoses were schizophrenia (59%), depression (14%), and bipolar disorder (13%). No patient-reported measures were significantly associated with readmission over the follow-up period. Interaction of readmission and time did not significantly affect changes in EQ-5D. Readmission did significantly influence SDS score changes between T2 and T3 (B = 1.78, 95% CI = 0.30-3.25, p = 0.018) and between T3 and T4 (B = 1.43, 95% CI = 0.14-2.72, p = 0.029). The same influence of readmission on SDS score changes was not observed in the model which adjusted for all potential covariates.



CONCLUSION: Readmission was potentially associated with changes in self-reported functional impairment.



FINDINGS highlight the potential role of intensive post-discharge services in preventing readmission, rather than relying on time-of-discharge PRMs in order to predict readmission risk.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study was registered in UMIN Clinical Trials Registry (UMIN000034220).

Language: en