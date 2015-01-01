|
Citation
|
Yamaguchi S, Ojio Y, Koike J, Matsunaga A, Ogawa M, Kikuchi A, Kawashima T, Tachimori H, Bernick P, Kimura H, Inagaki A, Watanabe H, Kishi Y, Yoshida K, Hirooka T, Oishi S, Matsuda Y, Fujii C. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study examined whether patient-reported measures (PRMs) addressing quality of life, personal agency, functional impairment, and treatment satisfaction at hospital discharge were associated with future readmission during a 12-month follow-up period. The study also examined whether readmission influenced changes in the same measures.
METHODS: A multicenter prospective cohort study was conducted at 21 psychiatric hospitals in Japan. Participants completed the EuroQol-five-dimensions-five-level (EQ-5D), the Five-item Subjective Personal Agency Scale, and the Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS) at the time of index admission (T1), discharge from index admission (T2), and 6 months (T3) and 12 months (T4) after discharge. Inpatient treatment satisfaction was assessed at T2. Readmission and variables potentially associated with hospitalization and PRMs were evaluated using mixed-effects logistic regression models and mixed models for repeated measures.
RESULTS: A total of 491 participants were followed for 12 months (attrition rate: 19.4%), and 480 were included in the EQ-5D analysis. The most common diagnoses were schizophrenia (59%), depression (14%), and bipolar disorder (13%). No patient-reported measures were significantly associated with readmission over the follow-up period. Interaction of readmission and time did not significantly affect changes in EQ-5D. Readmission did significantly influence SDS score changes between T2 and T3 (B = 1.78, 95% CI = 0.30-3.25, p = 0.018) and between T3 and T4 (B = 1.43, 95% CI = 0.14-2.72, p = 0.029). The same influence of readmission on SDS score changes was not observed in the model which adjusted for all potential covariates.
CONCLUSION: Readmission was potentially associated with changes in self-reported functional impairment.
FINDINGS highlight the potential role of intensive post-discharge services in preventing readmission, rather than relying on time-of-discharge PRMs in order to predict readmission risk.
TRIAL REGISTRATION: This study was registered in UMIN Clinical Trials Registry (UMIN000034220).
Language: en