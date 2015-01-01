Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors face debilitating long-term psychosocial consequences, including social isolation and depression. TBI modifies neurovascular physiology and behavior but the chronic physiological implications of altered brain perfusion on social interactions are unknown. Adult C57/BL6 male mice received a moderate cortical TBI, and social behaviors were assessed at baseline, 3-, 7-, 14-, 30-, and 60-days post injury (dpi). Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI, 9.4T) using dynamic susceptibility contrast perfusion weighted MRI were acquired. At 60dpi mice underwent histological angioarchitectural mapping. Analysis utilized standardized protocols followed by cross-correlation metrics. Social behavior deficits at 60dpi emerged as reduced interactions with a familiar cage-mate (partner) that mirrored significant reductions in cerebral blood flow (CBF) at 60dpi. CBF perturbations were dynamic temporally and across brain regions including regions known to regulate social behavior such as hippocampus, hypothalamus, and rhinal cortex. Social isolation in TBI-mice emerged with a significant decline in preference to spend time with a cage mate. Cortical vascular density was also reduced corroborating the decline in brain perfusion and social interactions. Thus, the late emergence of social interaction deficits mirrored the reduced vascular density and CBF in regions known to be involved in social behaviors. Vascular morphology and function improved prior to the late decrements in social function and our correlations strongly implicate a linkage between vascular density, cerebral perfusion, and social interactions. Our study provides a clinically relevant timeline of alterations in social deficits alongside functional vascular recovery that can guide future therapeutics.

Language: en