Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hospital settings provide a unique opportunity to screen for interpersonal violence (IPV) and sexual assault (SA) yet often lack health IT solutions for generating reliable and valid medico-legal documentation via forensic reports.



OBJECTIVES: The objective of the project was to evaluate a pilot, technology "tool" for documenting cases of IPV and SA that could support forensic nurse examiners and related stakeholders in generating high quality documentation and coordinating victim support services.



METHODS: The tool was a digital health intervention implemented for use among forensic nurse examiners, law enforcement, victim support organizations, and more within four counties of California. We conducted a mixed-methods pilot study that captured data around the adoption, use, and impact of having access to the newly implemented tool.



RESULTS: The tool successfully went live in all four pilot counties at different time points with different proportions of use by county and form type: exams, referrals, addenda, risk assessments, and other. Participants were motivated to use the tool out of a perceived need for data handling functionalities that went beyond traditional manual (paper) means. Key functionalities included body mapping, data quality controls within validated forms, attaching addenda to already existing case reports, and the means to distribute data to external recipients. Further study and development are needed on functions to incorporate into body maps and forms, and understanding the information needs of law enforcement and victim support organizations.



CONCLUSIONS: Our evaluation demonstrated the feasibility and acceptability of a health IT tool to support forensic nurse documentation of IPV and SA, and direct information to multiple legal and support-related stakeholders. Areas of future development include integrating IPV and SA-related data standards for digitized forms, enhancements to the body mapping feature, and understanding the needs of those who receive digital data from forensic nurse examiners within the tool.

