|
Citation
|
Sheridan E, Wiseman JM, Quatman CE. Archives of gerontology and geriatrics plus 2024; 1(2): e100020.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39104783
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Falls are a major challenge to public health, particularly among older adults. Understanding factors that influence fall risk is pivotal in the prevention of falls and fall-related injuries. This study evaluated the timing of emergency medical service (EMS) activations for falls and transport patterns for adults age ≥65.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Community-based public health; EMS activation patterns; Fall risk; Falls epidemiology