Abstract

This meta-analysis aims to estimate the association between adolescent depression and adult suicidal behavior, while systematically evaluating gender differences reported in literature. A random-effects model was used to determine the pooled association, reporting odds ratios (ORs) with corresponding 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Nine articles comprising over 6084 adolescents together showed that people with a history of depression in adolescence are more likely to gain suicidal behaviors during adulthood (OR = 3.97, 95 % Cl: 2.79, 5.63). Sex-specific analysis indicated that males who experienced depression in adolescence developed a higher incidence of suicidal behavior in adulthood compared to females with a similar history (Males: OR = 3.61, 95 % Cl: 1.02, 12.78; Females: OR = 3.56, 95 % Cl: 1.71, 7.43). Furthermore, suicide attempts emerged as the predominant outcome among various suicidal behaviors (OR = 3.43, 95 % Cl: 1.75, 6.71). This meta-analysis provides robust evidence that depression in adolescence significantly increases the risk of suicidal behavior in adulthood.

