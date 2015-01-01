Abstract

BACKGROUND: Visual impairment can cause balance problems. Therefore, visual impairment caused by an increase in corneal deviations can lead to sudden and unstable loads in the lower extremities. We aimed to investigate the possible relationship between low-energy meniscal injuries and corneal structural measures.



METHODS: This prospective, observational study included individuals aged between 18-40 years with a normal body-mass index. The study group consisted of 54 patients with grade 2 or 3 meniscus injuries after low-energy activity. The control group consisted of 54 healthy individuals without any complaints in the knee joint. The corneal parameters of all participants were evaluated with a Scheimpflug corneal topography and specular microscopy device. Simulated keratometry (SimK), minimum central corneal thickness (MCCT), cylindrical diopter (ClyD), corneal volume (CVol) spheric aberrations (SphAbb), high-order aberration (HOA), coma values, and endothelial parameters were recorded.



RESULTS: The research and control groups were similar in terms of age, body mass index, and gender distribution. There was no significant difference between the groups in the corneal SimK and CylD, parameters. However, HOA, Coma, SphAbb, and cell variability (Cv) values were significantly higher in the study group, and contrarily MCCT, CVol, and endothelial count (Cd) values were significantly lower.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that individuals with relatively lower MCCT values tend to develop meniscal damage after low-energy activity. Hence, the loss of corneal strength in these patients may be a sign of possible weakness in the meniscus. The HOA value above 0.26, the coma value above 0.16, and the SphAbb value above 0.1 may significantly increase the possible meniscus injury.

