Şahin R, Aslan MG. BMC Ophthalmol. 2024; 24(1): e328.
PMID
39107739
BACKGROUND: Visual impairment can cause balance problems. Therefore, visual impairment caused by an increase in corneal deviations can lead to sudden and unstable loads in the lower extremities. We aimed to investigate the possible relationship between low-energy meniscal injuries and corneal structural measures.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Prospective Studies; Young Adult; *Corneal Topography; Collagen; Cornea/pathology/physiopathology; Corneal aberrations; Corneal topography; Corneal Wavefront Aberration/physiopathology; Meniscal tear; Risk factor; Tibial Meniscus Injuries/physiopathology; Visual Acuity/physiology