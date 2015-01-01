|
Price O, Armitage CJ, Bee P, Brooks H, Lovell K, Butler D, Cree L, Fishwick P, Grundy A, Johnston I, McPherson P, Riches H, Scott A, Walker L, Papastavrou Brooks C. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e548.
BACKGROUND: De-escalation is often advocated to reduce harm associated with violence and use of restrictive interventions, but there is insufficient understanding of factors that influence de-escalation behaviour in practice. For the first time, using behaviour change and implementation science methodology, this paper aims to identify the drivers that will enhance de-escalation in acute inpatient and psychiatric intensive care mental health settings.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Attitude of Health Personnel; Violence; Psychiatry; Aggression; Mental health; Psychiatric Department, Hospital; *Qualitative Research; *Aggression/psychology; *Inpatients/psychology; De-escalation; Mental Disorders/psychology/therapy; Qualitative