|
Citation
|
Feng Y, Jia Y, Jiang J, Wang R, Liu C, Liu W, Wang R. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2129.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39107731
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The study aims to explore the relationship between modifiable lifestyle factors (physical activity, sedentary time, body composition, muscle strength) and mental health, and predict future changes in mental health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Male; Young Adult; Physical activity; Mental health; *Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; *Body Composition; *Life Style; *Muscle Strength/physiology; *Sedentary Behavior; Body composition; Body Mass Index; Depression/epidemiology; Exercise/psychology; Muscle strength; Sedentary