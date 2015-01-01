Abstract

Correction to: BMC Public Health (2024) 24:1940



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-024-19455-0



The original publication of this article contained an anonymized approval section. The incorrect and correct information is listed in this correction article, the original article has been updated.



Incorrect:



Ethical approval for the study was obtained from XXX (Geo L- 19***) and XYZ (DPA/Ethic.Com/2020/***). We used pseudonyms for the names of participants in the text.



Correct:



Ethical approval for the study was obtained from Science-Geosciences Ethics Review Board, Utrecht University (Geo L- 19294) and Institutional Ethics Committee, Institute for Social and Economic Change (DPA/Ethic.Com/2020/343). We used pseudonyms for the names of participants in the text.

Language: en