SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patil DS, Bailey A, George S, Ashok L, Ettema D. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2127.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-19647-8

PMID

39107744

Abstract

Correction to: BMC Public Health (2024) 24:1940

https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-024-19455-0

The original publication of this article contained an anonymized approval section. The incorrect and correct information is listed in this correction article, the original article has been updated.

Incorrect:

Ethical approval for the study was obtained from XXX (Geo L- 19***) and XYZ (DPA/Ethic.Com/2020/***). We used pseudonyms for the names of participants in the text.

Correct:

Ethical approval for the study was obtained from Science-Geosciences Ethics Review Board, Utrecht University (Geo L- 19294) and Institutional Ethics Committee, Institute for Social and Economic Change (DPA/Ethic.Com/2020/343). We used pseudonyms for the names of participants in the text.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print