|
Citation
|
Tao Y, Niu H, Tang Q, Wang S, Zhang L, Liu G, Liu X. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2133.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39107757
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Anxiety and depression often co-occur in adolescents, with factors from family and school playing a significant role in the comorbidity. However, network analysis has not examined and clarified the detailed bridge and central symptoms of this comorbidity caused by online learning and perceived parental relationships across different COVID-19 times.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Schools; Adolescent; Anxiety; Depression; Adolescents; Network analysis; *COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Anxiety/epidemiology/psychology; *Education, Distance; *Parent-Child Relations; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Online learning; Perceived parental relationship