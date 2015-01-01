Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the association of fear of falling with performance-based physical function and low back pain (LBP) among older adults.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Participants were selected via convenient sampling from Iran University orthopaedic and/or physiotherapy outpatient clinics, between March 2022 and April 2023. PARTICIPANTS: 140 subjects with and without LBP, aged over 60 years, were included. OUTCOME MEASURES: The Falls Efficacy Scale International was used to measure fear of falling. A baseline questionnaire inquired about LBP. Participants performed the Timed Up and Go, 30 s Sit-To-Stand (30s-STS), single leg stance with open and closed eyes and gait speed tests to assess performance-based physical function. Demographic variables including age, gender and body mass index were considered as potential covariates. Bivariate and multivariable linear regression analyses were used to investigate the associations.



RESULTS: A significant association between fear of falling and the 30s-STS test score (β=-0.30, 95% CI -1.27 to -0.28; p=0.00) and the sex (β=0.31, 95% CI 1.53 to 4.83; p=0.00) was confirmed in multivariable analyses. LBP and other performance-based physical function tests were not associated with a fear of falling.



CONCLUSION: Fear of falling was significantly associated with lower extremity muscle function, measured by the 30s-STS test and female gender. Older adults with a fear of falling could benefit from interventions that improve lower extremity muscle function. Also, the observed association between the fear of falling and the female sex confirms the need for effective interventions to reduce the fear of falling among older women.

