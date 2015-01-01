Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Efforts to implement health tax policies to control the consumption of harmful commodities and enhance public health outcomes have garnered substantial recognition globally. However, their successful adoption remains a complex endeavour. This investigates the challenges and opportunities surrounding health tax implementation, with a particular focus on subnational government in Indonesia, where the decentralisation context of health tax remains understudied.



DESIGN: Employing a qualitative methodology using a problem-driven political economy analysis approach. SETTING: We are collecting data from a total of 12 focus group discussions (FGDs) conducted between July and September 2022 in three provinces-Lampung, Special Region of/Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta and Bali, each chosen to represent a specific commodity: tobacco, sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and alcoholic beverages-we explore the multifaceted dynamics of health tax policies. PARTICIPANT: These FGDs involved a mean of 10 participants in each FGD, representing governmental institutions, non-governmental organisations and consumers.



RESULTS: Our findings reveal that health tax policies have the potential to contribute significantly to public health. Consumers understand tobacco's health risks, and cultural factors influence both tobacco and alcohol consumption. For SSBs, the consumers lack awareness of long-term health risks is concerning. Finally, bureaucratic complexiting and decentralised government hinder implementation for all three commodities.



CONCLUSION: Furthermore, this study underscores the importance of effective policy communication. It highlights the importance of earmarking health tax revenues for public health initiatives. It also reinforces the need to see health taxes as one intervention as part of a comprehensive public health approach including complementary non-fiscal measures like advertising restrictions and standardised packaging. Addressing these challenges is critical for realising the full potential of health tax policies.

Language: en