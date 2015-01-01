|
Stark L, Mutumba M, Ssewamala F, Brathwaite R, Brown DS, Atwebembere R, Mwebembezi A. BMJ Open 2024; 14(8): e081663.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
39107025
INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence is a significant public health concern with severe physical, social and psychological consequences, which can be mitigated by health service utilisation. However, in Uganda and much of sub-Saharan Africa, these services are significantly underused, with 9 out of 10 survivors not seeking care due to a range of psychological, cultural, economic and logistical factors. Thus, there is a strong need for research to improve health service utilisation for survivors of sexual violence.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Qualitative Research; Behavior; Research Design; Health Services; Patient Preference; Uganda; *Patient Acceptance of Health Care/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Sex Offenses/psychology; *Survivors/psychology; Choice Behavior; SEXUAL MEDICINE