|
Citation
|
To XV, Cumming P, Nasrallah F. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2024; 10(3): e002010.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39104372
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Diagnosis and recovery tracking of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is often challenging due to the lack of clear findings on routine imaging techniques. This also complicates defining safe points for returning to activities. HYPOTHESIS/PURPOSE: Quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) can provide information about cerebral venous oxygen saturation (CSvO(2)) in the context of brain injury. We tested the prediction that these imaging modalities would enable the detection of changes and recovery patterns in the brains of patients with mTBI. STUDY DESIGN: In a case-control study, we recruited a cohort of 24 contact sport athletes for baseline QSM and resting-state functional MRI (rs-fMRI) scanning. Two of those who subsequently experienced head impact with significant post-injury symptoms underwent scans at 3, 7, 14 and 28 days post-injury; one had a boxing match without classical mTBI symptoms were also followed-up on.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Brain; Concussion; Rehabilitation