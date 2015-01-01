|
Bendre M, Checknita D, Todkar A, Aslund C, Hodgins S, Nilsson KW. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1375363.
39104880
INTRODUCTION: Risk-allele carriers of a Monoamine oxidase A (MAOA) gene, short-allele (MAOA-S) in males and long-allele (MAOA-L) in females, in the presence of a negative environment, are associated with alcohol misuse. Whether MAOA-S/L alleles also present susceptibility to a positive environment to mitigate the risk of alcohol misuse is unknown. Thus, we assessed the association of the three-way interaction of MAOA, maltreatment, and positive parent-child relationship with alcohol consumption among adolescents.
adolescents; alcohol; candidate gene; differential susceptibility; gene-environment interactions (GxE); maltreatment; monoamine oxidase A (MAOA) gene; parent-child relationship