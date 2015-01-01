Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Household energy transitions have the potential to reduce the burden of several health outcomes but have narrowly focused on those mediated by reduced exposure to air pollution, despite concerns about the burden of injury outcomes. Here, we aimed to describe the country-level incidence of severe cooking-related burns in Ghana and identify household-level risk factors for adults and children.



METHODS: We conducted a national household energy use survey including 7389 households across 370 enumeration areas in Ghana in 2020. In each household, a pretested version of the Clean Cooking Alliance Burns Surveillance Module was administered to the primary cook. We computed incidence rates of severe cooking-related burns and conducted bivariate logistic regression to identify potential risk factors.



RESULTS: We documented 129 severe cooking-related burns that had occurred in the previous year. The incidence rate (95% CI) of cooking-related burns among working-age females was 17 (13 to 21) per 1000 person-years or 8.5 times higher than that of working-age males. Among adults, the odds of experiencing a cooking-related burn were 2.29 (95% CI 1.02 to 5.14) and 2.40 (95% CI 1.04 to 5.55) times higher among primary wood and charcoal users respectively compared with primary liquified petroleum gas users. No child burns were documented in households where liquified petroleum gas was primarily used.



CONCLUSION: Using a nationally representative sample, we found that solid fuel use doubled the odds of cooking-related burns compared with liquified petroleum gas. Ghana's efforts to expand access to liquified petroleum gas should focus on safe use.

Language: en