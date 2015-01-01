SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang Q, Liu P, Zhang Y, Yan M. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01612840.2024.2374011

39106276

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is an international public health problem. Qualitative synthesis of the psychological experiences associated with NSSI in adolescents remains limited. This study aimed to systematically review the factors, emotional experiences, coping strategies, and help-seeking experiences of adolescents who engage in NSSI. A comprehensive search of 10 databases was conducted. Two researchers independently conducted study screening, data extraction, and quality assessment. Eighteen articles were included and analyzed using a meta-aggregation approach. Four themes were identified: (1) factors contributing to NSSI, (2) emotions associated with engaging in NSSI, (3) coping strategies, and (4) potential barriers to seeking help. Our findings provide a comprehensive picture of the psychological experiences of adolescents who engage in NSSI. They primarily adopt negative coping strategies to deal with serious problems, and there are potential barriers to seeking help. Further research is needed to explore the true needs of adolescents, as well as how schools, families, and hospitals can play a collaborative role in improving adolescents' psychological issues.


