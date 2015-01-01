Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In high-risk agricultural environments, tasks, weather, and work conditions vary throughout the year. Also, injuries peak during certain periods. The primary objective of this study was to examine operator- and farm-level characteristics as risk factors for injuries within each of the four seasons. The secondary objective was to examine seasonal differences in the incident location and primary cause of these injuries.



METHOD: We analyzed data from the 2018 and 2020 Farm and Ranch Health and Safety Surveys (FRHSS), conducted in seven U.S. states by the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH), which were collected using a stratified random sampling approach to ensure representativeness. The survey data were merged with operation-level data from the Farm Market iD database. We employed Generalized Estimating Equations (GEE) to examine the association of seasonal injuries with individual and operation-level characteristics. The chi-square test of independence was used to assess the association between injury incident location and season, as well as injury cause and season. Pairwise Z-tests of proportions were conducted to evaluate the differences in the proportions of injuries due to specific combinations of injury location and cause across each pair of seasons.



RESULTS: Surveys conducted in 2018 and 2020 yielded a combined response rate of 15.9%, with 5,428 responses and 7,915 unique operators. Of these, 903 operators reported at least one injury during the past 12 months. Seasonally, most injuries occurred in spring (34.2%), followed by summer (24.7%). Male operators had higher injury odds in the spring (adjusted OR = 1.42) and summer (aOR = 2.41). Those managing both a farm and a ranch reported increased injury risks in winter (aOR = 1.73) and spring (aOR = 1.48). Operators in cow-calf operations faced higher springtime injury risks (aOR = 1.45). High stress and exhaustion were consistent risk factors across all seasons. The highest proportion of injury incidents occurred in the farmyard (43.6%), and livestock were the most common cause of injury (24.9%).



CONCLUSION: Results highlight the need for season-specific prevention and intervention strategies, considering farmers' and ranchers' risk characteristics, injury locations, and causes. These findings can inform targeted measures for high-risk populations at optimal times and locations.

