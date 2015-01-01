Abstract

Liquid-phase microextraction (LPME) possesses a high potential to isolate organic substances from different sample matrices. In this work, LPME was applied for the first time to investigate the biodistribution of diphenidol in different biofluids, organs, and brain regions using a fatal poisoning case. Since the LPME of diphenidol hasn't been reported, the effect of supported liquid membrane (SLM), acceptor and donor phases, and extraction time on LPME performance was investigated first. The solvents of 2-nonanone and 2-nitrophenyl octyl ether (NPOE) were found to be stable and efficient SLMs for LPME of diphenidol from biofluids and tissue samples, respectively. At steady state, the LPME recoveries for different sample matrices were in the range of 87 %-91 %. Due to the clean-up capability of LPME and the relatively high concentration of diphenidol in the fatal poisoning case, the proposed LPME systems were validated with related sample matrices using HPLC-UV for the determination. The methods displayed good linearity (R² ≥ 0.9943), and the limits of detection were 0.30 mg L(-1), 0.28 mg L(-1,) and 2.7 μg g(-1) for blood, urine, and liver samples, respectively. Meanwhile, the precision (≤13%), accuracy (90-110%), and matrices effect (±15%) were satisfactory at low, medium, and high concentrations. In addition, the stability, carryover, and dilution integrity met the requirements of ASB Standard 036. Finally, the proposed method was successfully applied to evaluate the biodistribution of diphenidol in five different biofluids, five organs, and six brain regions from a fatal poisoning case. Generally, the distribution of diphenidol in biofluids was lower than that in the organs and brain regions, and the highest concentration of diphenidol was observed in the liver, which is very important for the selection of inspection samples in forensic toxicological analysis. Therefore, LPME was proved to be a powerful tool for the investigation of biodistribution and postmortem redistribution in the fields of forensics.

Language: en