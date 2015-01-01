Abstract

School nurses are well-positioned to assess, identify, and refer children and adolescents who are at risk of suicide. This multiple-case study examined the personal, behavioral, and environmental factors that influence the role of the school nurse in youth suicide prevention and intervention. Purposive sampling was used to recruit two school nurses who were identified as unique cases. Data from interviews, surveys, and documents generated a cross-case analysis.



FINDINGS indicate that school-level exclusive practices, such as a lack of communication and collaboration, greatly influence the role and reach of school nurses. Further, dilemmas arising from environmental barriers hinder school nurse capacity to promote student safety and affect moral distress levels. Leveraging data to demonstrate the pivotal role of school nurses to support mental health equity and reduce disparities in youth suicide is crucial to developing inclusive and responsive suicide prevention programs.

